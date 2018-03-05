Colorado ski area suspends operations due to lack of snow

Hesperus Ski Area has suspended its winter operations due to a lack of snow.
The Durango Herald reported Sunday that the ski area already had to start its season late on Feb. 14, but now will be closed until further notice.
The small ski operation offers six trails on 60 skiable acres and a summit of 8,888 feet (2,709 meters). Kim Oyler, spokeswoman for Mountain Capital Partners, says the ski area relies entirely on natural snowfall for its operations. It will reopen if the area receives significant snowfall.
But Tom Renwick, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says Southwest Colorado's winter-less fate shows no signs of turning around in the upcoming week.
