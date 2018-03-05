Deputies announce new charge for man who reportedly threatened school



It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide.

Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing on the three charges he faces for crimes that were discovered incidental to his making threat.

They include two felonies for menacing and weapons possession by a previous offender, and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

Teller County Sheriff's Commander Greg Couch said prosecutors will add an additional charge for inciting destruction of life or property.

"I just got off the phone with the DA and they are going to charge him with a felony for making a threat against the school," Couch said.

Couch said he was very proud of the investigators for acting quickly on the Crime Stoppers tip.

"A lot of times were so busy working many cases, other cases, that we'll put something on the back burner. They immediately knew that this was an issue that they needed to get on right away and they did," Couch said.

Prosecutors dropped a fourth misdemeanor charge of abuse of a corpse against Smith. The investigating deputy wrote in their warrant application that they discovered Mason jars with medical labels on them inside the Smith home. Their contents were apparently so sensitive the court clerk redacted them from the public release of the affidavit.

Smith's wife Nichole was also arrested for obstruction. She was released on bail. The couple's three children were relocated by the Department of Human Services.