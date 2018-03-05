Sweeping subpoena issued in Trump probe

(NBC News) Special counsel Robert Mueller appears to be upping the pressure in the Russia investigation.
Mueller is sending a grand jury subpoena for documents about the president and some of his closest campaign advisers dating back to November 2015.
On Monday former Trump aide Sam Nunberg defiantly told NBC news he will not comply.
"I'm not going to produce them every email I had with Steve Bannon and Roger Stone from November 1 of 2015. Why do I have to produce them all my communications?" said Nunberg.
He echoed President Trump, calling the investigation a witch hunt.
According to that subpoena, investigators want emails, text messages and phone logs starting four months after the president launched his campaign, possibly providing a window into what he knew and when.
Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night.
An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
A man is under arrest and facing charges after leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Denver Saturday night. Denver Police say the semi was heading eastbound on I-70 past I-25 when a pickup merged onto the highway.
