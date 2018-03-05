Wind intensifies fire threat in Southern Colorado

Weather continues as a factor in the fight against multiple fires that have been burning through the weekend in Southern Colorado. On Monday the fires remained a threat with wind causing flare ups at many of the burn sites.
At Fort Carson fire bosses had a chopper doing airdrops on hot spots through the day. On the ground, patrols were looking for trouble areas. The 270 acre fire came very close to post housing and forced an evacuation on Sunday. Concerns about housing eased on Monday because wind was blowing away from buildings.
At the yard waste recycling center, Rocky Top Resources, Monday was day three of trying to stop burning in a massive mulch pile. El Paso County Fire and Colorado Springs Fire have been working together around the clock. “Our big concern is, yes, does a hot ember get up in the air and travel a mile to someone's roof. Right now I'm not hearing of any hot spots getting out in front of the wind, getting out in front of the flames, but that is a concern," said Captain Brian Vaughan with Colorado Springs Fire Department. This type of fire is extremely difficult to get out and the wind a makes it far worse.
Over the past couple of days, mutual aid agreements have been in play. Fire departments have had to call on others for shared resources because of so many fires.
Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night.
An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
A man is under arrest and facing charges after leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Denver Saturday night. Denver Police say the semi was heading eastbound on I-70 past I-25 when a pickup merged onto the highway.
