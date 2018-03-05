Wind intensifies fire threat in Southern Colorado

Weather continues as a factor in the fight against multiple fires that have been burning through the weekend in Southern Colorado. On Monday the fires remained a threat with wind causing flare ups at many of the burn sites.

At Fort Carson fire bosses had a chopper doing airdrops on hot spots through the day. On the ground, patrols were looking for trouble areas. The 270 acre fire came very close to post housing and forced an evacuation on Sunday. Concerns about housing eased on Monday because wind was blowing away from buildings.

At the yard waste recycling center, Rocky Top Resources, Monday was day three of trying to stop burning in a massive mulch pile. El Paso County Fire and Colorado Springs Fire have been working together around the clock. “Our big concern is, yes, does a hot ember get up in the air and travel a mile to someone's roof. Right now I'm not hearing of any hot spots getting out in front of the wind, getting out in front of the flames, but that is a concern," said Captain Brian Vaughan with Colorado Springs Fire Department. This type of fire is extremely difficult to get out and the wind a makes it far worse.

Over the past couple of days, mutual aid agreements have been in play. Fire departments have had to call on others for shared resources because of so many fires.