Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

Pueblo Police said a man armed with a handgun who threatened to kill himself outside of Parkview Medical Center Monday afternoon will not face charges.
The hospital was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes when the man was spotted near 16th Street and Grand around 3:40 p.m.Monday.
Officers told News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder that the man was suicidal, but officers were able to convince him to drop his weapon before they took him into custody.
Parkview Medical was on lockdown for 10 minutes as police were dealing with a suicidal man with a weapon. Lockdown has been lifted. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/c5W7x34cVV— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) March 5, 2018
Police said he was not charged for the incident, and he is receiving mental healthcare. Shortly after officers detained the man, he was taken into the hospital for treatment..
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that alerted deputies in Teller County to Jason Smith. The 37-year-old father of three had reportedly threatened to shoot school children in Divide. Smith appeared before a judge in Cripple Creek Monday via video conference for an advisement hearing.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a fight where the man allegedly assaulted was holding his 4-year old daughter.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a fight where the man allegedly assaulted was holding his 4-year old daughter.
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...
Four year ago, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased nearly 400 acres of land to build new, National VA Cemetery in Colorado Springs. Many of you may be wondering when is it actually going to be built? Timeline of events: January 2007: Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) introduced H.R. 295, which asks the Secretary of Veteran's Affairs to establish a national veterans' cemetery in southern Colorado. March 2007: Lamborn co-sponsors a sim...