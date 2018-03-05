Quantcast

Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not f - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Suicidal man who prompted lockdown at Pueblo hospital will not face charges

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

Pueblo Police said a man armed with a handgun who threatened to kill himself outside of Parkview Medical Center Monday afternoon will not face charges.

The hospital was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes when the man was spotted near 16th Street and Grand around 3:40 p.m.Monday. 

Officers told News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder that the man was suicidal, but officers were able to convince him to drop his weapon before they took him into custody.

Police said he was not charged for the incident, and he is receiving mental healthcare. Shortly after officers detained the man, he was taken into the hospital for treatment..

Can't find something?