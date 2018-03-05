Police issue all-clear after incident at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo

Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was taken into custody outside of Parkview Medical Center Monday afternoon.
Officers told News 5 someone called 911 to report a man with a gun on 16th Street near Parkview Medical Center around 3:40 p.m.
Officers said the hospital was on lockdown for 10 minutes while officers arrived.
Police on the scene told News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder that the man was suicidal and the lockdown was lifted shortly after officers arrived to the area.
Parkview Medical was on lockdown for 10 minutes as police were dealing with a suicidal man with a weapon. Lockdown has been lifted. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/c5W7x34cVV— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) March 5, 2018
Police also said the man is no longer a threat, and they took him into the hospital for treatment.
