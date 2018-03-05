Quantcast

Police issue all-clear after incident at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo

PUEBLO -

Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was taken into custody outside of Parkview Medical Center Monday afternoon. 

Officers told News 5 someone called 911 to report a man with a gun on 16th Street near Parkview Medical Center around 3:40 p.m.

Officers said the hospital was on lockdown for 10 minutes while officers arrived.

Police on the scene told News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder that the man was suicidal and the lockdown was lifted shortly after officers arrived to the area.

Police also said the man is no longer a threat, and they took him into the hospital for treatment.

