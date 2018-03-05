Shots fired through window of Colorado Springs home

Police responded to 1000 E Columbia Street where a victim reported there was a burglary in progress early Monday morning.

According to CSPD, the suspect was a former friend of the victim and arrived at the victim's home in a white van.

The victim told police 15 minutes after kicking the suspect out of her home, a dark car parked in front of the house and fired at least one round.

The shots hit the kitchen window, but no injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.