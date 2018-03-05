Children's Hospital Colorado patients go to Rockies Spring Training

This past weekend some patients from the Children's Hospital Colorado's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders had the experience of a lifetime.

26 patients from the hospital along with 15 of their caregivers went to the Rockies Spring Training in Arizona. A few of the patients were from Colorado Springs including Markus Jacob, a Children's Hospital Ambassador.

Jacob was diagnosed to osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, where his family came to Children's Hospital Colorado to receive the care Jacob needed.

The patients went to a Rockies game and were able to meet and mingle with the players. They also Facetimed with former Rockies player, Jason Motte.

The kids were able to experience what it felt like to be a kid again along with forming bonds with some of the players. The trip was funded by the Jason Motte Foundation and was hosted by the Rockies.

For more information on the ambassador program at the hospital, click here.