Weather Alert Day: High Fire Danger Continues

An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother.
Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night.
A man is under arrest and facing charges after leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Denver Saturday night. Denver Police say the semi was heading eastbound on I-70 past I-25 when a pickup merged onto the highway.
Pueblo Police have issued an all-clear after a person with a gun was arrested outside of Parkview Medical Center.
