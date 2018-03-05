Quantcast

Weather Alert Day: High Fire Danger Continues

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds and fire danger continue to be issues for us. Winds do improve a little bit this evening and overnight, but they'll still be on the breezy side. Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to cool into the teens and 20's. Breezy conditions stick with is for Tuesday with highs in the 40's and 50's. Skies will be mostly sunny and fire danger will be very high again, especially for the far eastern plains. Avoid anything that could start a fire.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 18, High - 44. Winds stay breezy overnight. Not as gusty tomorrow.

PUEBLO: Low - 16, High - 52. Clear skies and breezy tonight. Winds improve for tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 19, High - 50. Winds try to improve overnight. Skies stay clear tonight and Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 11, High - 36. Cold, clear, and breezy tonight. Winds improve for tomorrow. 

TRI-LAKES: Low - 10's, High - 30's. Clear and breezy overnight. Not as gusty Tuesday.

PLAINS: Low - 10's, High - 50's. Windy and clear overnight. Gusty winds and high fire danger Tuesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 10's, High - 50's. Clear and breezy tonight. Winds improve for tomorrow. 

REST OF THE WEEK: Winds will ease up for a couple days and temperatures warm. Gusts won't be as strong and we probably won't reach red flag criteria, but fire danger will continue to be very high. Temperatures will warm back into the 60's and low 70's for Thursday and Friday. Friday also looks to be our next gusty day. 

  • Mother arrested in death of Colorado man

    An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother. 

  • Police: Girl dies after mirror falls on her in shoe store

    Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night. 

  • Man involved in fatal semi accident on I-70 facing charges

    A man is under arrest and facing charges after leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Denver Saturday night.  Denver Police say the semi was heading eastbound on I-70 past I-25 when a pickup merged onto the highway. 

