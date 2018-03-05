Weather Alert Day: High Fire Danger Continues

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds and fire danger continue to be issues for us. Winds do improve a little bit this evening and overnight, but they'll still be on the breezy side. Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to cool into the teens and 20's. Breezy conditions stick with is for Tuesday with highs in the 40's and 50's. Skies will be mostly sunny and fire danger will be very high again, especially for the far eastern plains. Avoid anything that could start a fire.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 18, High - 44. Winds stay breezy overnight. Not as gusty tomorrow.

PUEBLO: Low - 16, High - 52. Clear skies and breezy tonight. Winds improve for tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 19, High - 50. Winds try to improve overnight. Skies stay clear tonight and Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 11, High - 36. Cold, clear, and breezy tonight. Winds improve for tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 10's, High - 30's. Clear and breezy overnight. Not as gusty Tuesday.

PLAINS: Low - 10's, High - 50's. Windy and clear overnight. Gusty winds and high fire danger Tuesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 10's, High - 50's. Clear and breezy tonight. Winds improve for tomorrow.

REST OF THE WEEK: Winds will ease up for a couple days and temperatures warm. Gusts won't be as strong and we probably won't reach red flag criteria, but fire danger will continue to be very high. Temperatures will warm back into the 60's and low 70's for Thursday and Friday. Friday also looks to be our next gusty day.