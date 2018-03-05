Students hold dueling gun control rallies

Students for and against gun control protested Saturday outside of a Georgia state lawmaker's office.



About 100 students gathered on the steps of Milton High School, chanting and holding signs.



The group marched to Congresswoman Karen Handel's office, demanding stricter background checks and raising the age limit on purchasing guns.



"Time after time, there have been issues regarding assault rifles and gun violence in this country, and we have done nothing as a nation to solve that or move forward," said gun control supporter Collen Bohlinger.



Before they began their trek, students were met with counter-protesters who waved flags, held signs and chanted their support for the Second Amendment. The group says they want to show their support for potentially arming teachers in classrooms.



"It's not going to make a difference. Congresswoman Handel believes in the second amendment, she believes it fully, and she will not give in to gun control activists," said Max Woodcock.



Congresswoman Handel did not comment on the rallies.



A nationwide school walkout is planned March 24.