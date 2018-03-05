VIDEO: Bar fight starts with 4-year old in arms, suspect sought

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a fight where the man allegedly assaulted was holding his 4-year old daughter.

According to the sheriff's office, the man in the photos below and another man, 31-year old Joel Michael Wilson, caused a fight at the Crossroads Pizza and Wings Bar at 16 Mt. Evans Blvd in Pine Junction.

The sheriff's office released video of the incident, and may be considered graphic to some viewers, so discretion is advised.

The video shows 40-year old Richard Warry Brown walking into the bar when a confrontation started, and another man hit Brown in the face. A number of punches were thrown before the 4-year old was removed from Brown's arms.

Fortunately the child was not injured, but you can see in the video that the swings came very close to the young girl. The fight continued and Brown sustained serious injuries where he was air lifted to a trauma center for treatment.

He was issued a summons for Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

The public is asked if anyone recognizes this man or can provide any details about the incident, please call the Sheriff's Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.