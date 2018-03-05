Sheriff's deputies on duty at D-70 schools due to staged walkout

A viewer contacted News 5 about a possible situation at the Pueblo West High School due to a police presence Monday.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, there were extra deputies on duty at all three District 70 high schools for precautionary purposes only.

However no credible threats were made or found.

The students at the school did stage a walkout in honor of the 17 Florida students killed in a tragic school shooting last month, this prompted for extra security.