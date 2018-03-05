Sheriff's deputies on duty at D-70 schools due to staged walkout

A viewer contacted News 5 about a possible situation at the Pueblo West High School due to a police presence Monday.
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, there were extra deputies on duty at all three District 70 high schools for precautionary purposes only.
However no credible threats were made or found.
The students at the school did stage a walkout in honor of the 17 Florida students killed in a tragic school shooting last month, this prompted for extra security.
An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother.
Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night.
A man is under arrest and facing charges after leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Denver Saturday night. Denver Police say the semi was heading eastbound on I-70 past I-25 when a pickup merged onto the highway.
Since the shooting happened, Lt. Bill Huffor has been in contact with Thomas's family, helping them every step of the way.
