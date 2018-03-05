CSPD ask for public's help in identifying alleged robbery suspect

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying an alleged robbery suspect.
According to CSPD, the suspect in the photo was involved in a robbery of the Days Inn at 8350 Razorback Road on February 16. Police said two suspects entered the lobby of the hotel around 7:50 p.m. and attacked a person behind the counter.
The suspects allegedly took a ceramic bowl from the counter and hit the victim in the head, which shattered the bowl and caused serious injury to the victim.
There is no word on the motive of the suspects or the current condition of the victim.
Anyone with the identity of the suspect or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.
