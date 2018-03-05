Master plan for North Cheyenne Park online for public input

A draft for the master plan of North Cheyenne Canon Park is online for the public to review.
The master plan was started due to the significant increase in visitors and the current recreational needs for the park. According to a release, the updated plan is focusing on approximately 1,855 acres of land that will control guide use and management for the park over the next 10-15 years.
The city says the plan is to accommodate taking care of the land, it's history and natural environment.
The public is invited to view the plan online or participate in an open house with city staff and consultants, and offer any feedback or response. The public meeting will be held at the Cheyenne Mountain High School at 1200 Cresta Road in the Kiva Room on Tuesday, from 6-7:30 p.m.
To submit a response to the online plan, please send an email to http://NCCmasterplan@Springsgov.com.
An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother.
Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night.
A man is under arrest and facing charges after leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Denver Saturday night. Denver Police say the semi was heading eastbound on I-70 past I-25 when a pickup merged onto the highway.
Since the shooting happened, Lt. Bill Huffor has been in contact with Thomas's family, helping them every step of the way.
