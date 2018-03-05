Master plan for North Cheyenne Park online for public input

A draft for the master plan of North Cheyenne Canon Park is online for the public to review.

The master plan was started due to the significant increase in visitors and the current recreational needs for the park. According to a release, the updated plan is focusing on approximately 1,855 acres of land that will control guide use and management for the park over the next 10-15 years.

The city says the plan is to accommodate taking care of the land, it's history and natural environment.

The public is invited to view the plan online or participate in an open house with city staff and consultants, and offer any feedback or response. The public meeting will be held at the Cheyenne Mountain High School at 1200 Cresta Road in the Kiva Room on Tuesday, from 6-7:30 p.m.

To submit a response to the online plan, please send an email to http://NCCmasterplan@Springsgov.com.