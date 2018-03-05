High Court rules the Fed can intrude in multi-state water fight

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the federal government can intervene in a water case pitting Texas against New Mexico and Colorado.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the court today, says the federal government must be allowed to meet its federal water commitments involving one of North America's longest rivers. Those obligations include an international agreement with Mexico and the decades-old Rio Grande Compact.
Farmers, water policy experts, city officials and others have been working behind the scenes to build a framework for a possible settlement.
Texas took its case to the Supreme Court in 2013, asking New Mexico to stop pumping groundwater along the border so more of the Rio Grande could flow south to farmers and residents in El Paso.
Water issues have long been a hot button item for the state of Colorado.
An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother.
Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night.
A man is under arrest and facing charges after leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Denver Saturday night. Denver Police say the semi was heading eastbound on I-70 past I-25 when a pickup merged onto the highway.
Since the shooting happened, Lt. Bill Huffor has been in contact with Thomas's family, helping them every step of the way.
