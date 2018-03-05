Fort Carson in recovery mode following wildland fire

Fort Carson Emergency Services says it is in the recovery phase of a wildland fire that burned approximately 270 acres near Gate 5 Sunday.
As of Monday, Titus Boulevard will be closed from Gate 5 to Harr Street for air operations using water buckets. Gate 5 will remain open for residents of the Navajo North and South housing areas only, along with emergency vehicles bringing patients to the hospital.
Although 400 people were affected at the time, with over 100 people having to take temporary shelter, no structures were affected and no injuries have been reported, according to Fort Carson Garrison Commander.
Due to high winds and extremely dry conditions southern Colorado was under a Red Flag Warning for most of the weekend, where a number of fires were reported across the area. Fort Carson said high winds were a big factor in the spreading of the fire, but multiple agencies worked all Sunday afternoon to gain control of the fire.
Once the fire was contained, all evacuees were able to return home around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night. Evans Army Community Hospital was also temporarily diverting patients to health care systems off post, but returned to normal operations around 6:00 p.m.
All operations are expected to last until 6:00 p.m. Monday, where motorists must use alternate gates.
Fort Carson residents are also urged to change their HVAC air filters as soon as possible to improve air quality and mitigate any lingering smoke.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but will be updated once it is determined.
