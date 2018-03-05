Flare ups under control in Forest Ridge Fire in Elbert County

UPDATE: As of 12:00 p.m. Monday, flare ups are under control and crews are on scene addressing any hot spots.

#ForestRidgeFire is managed. Flare ups are under control. Crews are on scene & addressing any hotspots. — Elbert County OEM (@ElbertCountyOEM) March 5, 2018

Fire crews are responding to the area of the Forest Ridge fire in Kiowa after high winds caused to the fire to flare back up.

#ForestRidgeFIre has flared up. Crews are onsite working to contain. — Elbert County OEM (@ElbertCountyOEM) March 5, 2018

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office along with fire agencies worked the fire near County Road 118 and County Road 45, south of Kiowa.

According to a release, the fire started around 10:15 a.m. Sunday when a passerby spotted the blaze. The Elbert County Sheriff's Office said the fire spread rapidly due to the very dry conditions and high winds.

#ForestRidgeFire update. 90% contained. 5 residences & 4 outbuildings lost. Approximately 375 acres affected. Crews from multiple agencies working together to battle fire in windy conditions. Evacuation being lifted for areas North of 118 and East of 49. pic.twitter.com/LvpLx9qZ8P — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) March 4, 2018

Four homes have been lost to the blaze, along with five barns, but no reports of any injuries or loss of livestock. According to a release, all the families, livestock and pets were able to get to safety.

Officials say approximately 375 acres burned, and was 90 percent contained as of 2:35 p.m.

Evacuations were in place between Maul Road and County Road 45. from Hwy 85 to County Road 118. Pre-evacuations will remain throughout the night for residences between County Road 41 and Maul Road, and south of County Road 110 to County Road 102.

The Elbert County Fairgrounds was used as a shelter for people and animals displaced.

As of 4:45 p.m. evacuations were lifted and families were able to head home. The Forest Ridge neighborhood will remain on pre-evacuation through the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officials say appears to be "accidental in nature."

Southern Colorado was also under a Red Flag Warning for most of the weekend because of these conditions.

Crews say they will remain on scene to tend to any hot spots found.

Red Cross is demobilizing the shelter at the fairgrounds. Animals are still coming in & others are going home. #ForestRIdgeFire — Elbert County OEM (@ElbertCountyOEM) March 4, 2018



