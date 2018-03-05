El Paso County Schedules Second Public Meeting on I-25 Expansion

El Paso County is hosting a second public meeting to give citizens a convenient time and location to learn more about the ongoing planning process for the expansion of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. This county-hosted meeting is being held at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 10 starting at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room.



Board of County Commissioners President Darryl Glenn requested meeting times and locations that would be more convenient for residents who use the I-25 corridor in their daily commutes for work in the Denver area. A similar county-hosted meeting was held Feb. 24th, at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument.



“We have all received calls and emails from residents who want learn more about the planned project and to share their objections to the possible management of the newly added lanes through the use of tolling. Many have told us that they are literally stuck in traffic through the gap area every evening and have been unable to attend the CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) sponsored weekday and evening meetings,” said Commissioner Glenn. “There is probably no time and place that works for everybody but the Saturday morning meeting in Monument was very well attended and this one should be more convenient for weekday commuters who live further south.”



“First and foremost, this is a public safety issue,” says Commissioner Mark Waller, who has worked with other elected officials along the I-25 corridor to help secure funding needed to accelerate the project. “This 18-mile stretch of I-25 is configured today just as it was when it was built in the 1960’s and it has become downright dangerous. Over the past four years there have been 5,700 accidents resulting in 1,300 injuries and 13 deaths so this a serious public safety issue and a serious economic impact issue and we just have to keep working together to get this project done quickly.”