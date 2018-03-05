Fires continue to burn at Rocky Top Resources today

Fire crews remain on scene the scene at Rocky Top Resources on E. Las Vegas Street for a fire that started in large mulch piles Saturday afternoon.

Crews are using construction equipment to spread the mulch around in an effort to get to the deepest parts of the piles.

Smoke may still be visible from the site near the MLK Bypass and I-25 just south of downtown Colorado Springs.

Avoid E. Las Vegas Street as fire crews have water lines running across the road to assist in their efforts.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, El Paso County Wildland Fire, Stratmoor Hills Fire Department and the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department battled the blazes. It is expected to take at least 2 days to ensure all the fire is out. High winds are making efforts more difficult this morning.

As we remain under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in Southern Colorado be sure to avoid any outdoor burning to avoid causing more situations requiring firefighters' attention.

There are no hydrants within the property causing crews to truck in water. Colorado Springs Firefighters say the fire started in one mulch pile and spread to two others.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



