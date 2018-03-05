Pueblo City-County Library captures the 2018 Leslie B. Knope Award

Big congratulations go out to the Pueblo City-County Library District! Not only did it make it to the finals in a national contest for the best library in the country, it captured the 2018 Leslie B. Knope Award by winning the Twitter poll and general voting.

The library made the "final four" last week and was one of 116 nominations submitted for the 'Leslie Knope' Award for Best Public Library. The nomination was put on by an organization called 'Engaging Local Government Leaders.'

The library posted to Facebook last Monday, that it was 1,000 votes behind Williamsburg, VA as the top two in the contest. Voting ended on Friday, with Pueblo taking the top spot.

The award is named after a fictitious character in the NBC sitcom "Parks and Rec."