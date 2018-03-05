Quantcast

Pueblo City-County Library captures the 2018 Leslie B. Knope Award

Written By Nia Bender
PUEBLO -

Big congratulations go out to the Pueblo City-County Library District! Not only did it make it to the finals in a national contest for the best library in the country, it captured the 2018 Leslie B. Knope Award by winning the Twitter poll and general voting. 

The library made the "final four" last week and was one of 116 nominations submitted for the 'Leslie Knope' Award for Best Public Library. The nomination was put on by an organization called 'Engaging Local Government Leaders.' 

The library posted to Facebook last Monday, that it was 1,000 votes behind Williamsburg, VA as the top two in the contest. Voting ended on Friday, with Pueblo taking the top spot. 

The award is named after a fictitious character in the NBC sitcom "Parks and Rec." 

    An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother. 

    Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night. 

    Since the shooting happened, Lt. Bill Huffor has been in contact with Thomas's family, helping them every step of the way.

