Quantcast

Jason Smith to appear in Teller County Court today - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Jason Smith to appear in Teller County Court today

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
Jason Smith Jason Smith
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A Teller County man appears in a Teller County Courtroom today after he threatened to kill his own children and made threats involving a school in Divide.

Deputies said an anonymous tip on Thursday led them to the home of Jason Smith, who was outside yelling at his children, who range in age from one to 8 years old. Smith was also reportedly threatening a neighbor's family and told them he wanted to be "a school shooter."

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said the threat was not made to Woodland Park Schools and is in no way related to the threat that closed the schools there earlier this week. The threat was made to Summit Elementary in Divide.

Deputies found several rifles and two pistols in his home. He is facing charges of menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and harassment.

Smith is being held in the Teller County jail pending a bond hearing.  

His wife, Nicole Smith is also facing charges of obstruction and child abuse. The children are in protective custody. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother arrested in death of Colorado man

    Mother arrested in death of Colorado man

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:58 GMT

    An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother. 

    An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother. 

  • Police: Girl dies after mirror falls on her in shoe store

    Police: Girl dies after mirror falls on her in shoe store

    Sunday, March 4 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-03-04 23:22:51 GMT

    Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night. 

    Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night. 

  • Sheriff's deputy helping Villanueva family after shooting

    Sheriff's deputy helping Villanueva family after shooting

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:25 AM EST2018-03-05 05:25:27 GMT

    Since the shooting happened, Lt. Bill Huffor has been in contact with Thomas's family, helping them every step of the way.

    Since the shooting happened, Lt. Bill Huffor has been in contact with Thomas's family, helping them every step of the way.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?