Mark Dabling Blvd. closing for construction Monday

Starting today, Mark Dabling Blvd. is closed near the Woodmen Rd. Park & Ride on Corporate Drive. Crews will be doing bridge work over Monument Creek for the next three months.

A project completed in November replaced two culvert bridges on Mark Dabling Boulevard between Garden of the Gods Road and South Rockrimmon Boulevard that were reaching the end of their service life. The corrugated metal pipe structures under the roadway were replaced with concrete box culverts on the City’s terms, instead of waiting for a structural failure to dictate the need for an emergency replacement project.

The construction could affect some bus commuters using the location. Corporate Drive can be used as a possible alternate route.