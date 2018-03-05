Quantcast

Your Healthy Family: Many Americans unsure about CPR - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Your Healthy Family: Many Americans unsure about CPR

Posted: Updated:
Performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, properly can save someone’s life in some situations. Performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, properly can save someone’s life in some situations.

It’s estimated that more than 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest in the country each year.

Performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, properly can save someone’s life in these situations.

But according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey, only half of Americans said they knew how to perform bystander CPR.

Bystander CPR is a series of quickly delivered chest compressions to help pump a heart that has stopped beating, according to Cleveland Clinic’s Venu Menon, M.D.

“This action causes the heart to be able to pump relatively enough blood flow to keep vital organs alive,” he said.

During cardiac arrest the heart beats wildly and is unable to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack and is caused by a malfunction of the heart’s electrical system, not a blocked artery.

When someone performs CPR, they are manually pumping the heart and generating enough blood flow to keep oxygen going to the brain and other organs until emergency medical treatment arrives.

Survey results show only one in six people know the recommended technique for bystander CPR, which consists of chest compressions only for adults.

The correct pace for compressions is 100 to 120 per minute.

A good way to remember the pace is to do compressions to the beat of the song “Stayin’ Alive”.

Dr. Menon encourages folks who may be intimidated by CPR to seek out a training course.

“This is a chance to really positively impact on somebody, so, I would say, be bold, be responsible, and learn CPR,” said Dr. Menon.

When it’s believed that someone has suffered cardiac arrest, Dr. Menon said the first step is to call 9-1-1.

If a pulse is not detected, CPR should be started immediately and continue until help arrives.

In addition to CPR, an automated external defibrillator, or AED, can also be a lifesaver during cardiac arrest.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother arrested in death of Colorado man

    Mother arrested in death of Colorado man

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:25 PM EST2018-03-05 04:25:58 GMT

    An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother. 

    An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother. 

  • Police: Girl dies after mirror falls on her in shoe store

    Police: Girl dies after mirror falls on her in shoe store

    Sunday, March 4 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-03-04 23:22:51 GMT

    Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night. 

    Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night. 

  • Sheriff's deputy helping Villanueva family after shooting

    Sheriff's deputy helping Villanueva family after shooting

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:25 AM EST2018-03-05 05:25:27 GMT

    Since the shooting happened, Lt. Bill Huffor has been in contact with Thomas's family, helping them every step of the way.

    Since the shooting happened, Lt. Bill Huffor has been in contact with Thomas's family, helping them every step of the way.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?