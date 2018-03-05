Weather Alert Day: Strong Winds Prompting Very High Fire Danger

Today's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings are in effect for nearly all of southern Colorado as well as High Wind Warnings extending from Lincoln county to the north and east across the state. Very high winds will greatly elevate fire danger today with dry air and low relative humidity adding to the dangerous conditions. Wind speeds will be generally between 20 to 40 mph meaning we could easily see gusts up to 50 mph, possibly greater in a few spots. Temperatures will be cooler today than what we saw over the weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 48; Low - 19. Sunny and cool, wind speeds between 20 to 40 mph. Staying fairly windy tonight, wind chills in the single digits.

PUEBLO: High - 55; Low - 16. Sunny and very windy today, wind speeds between 25 to 45 mph. Staying very breezy tonight, wind chills in the single digits.

CANON CITY: High - 50; Low - 21. Sunny and windy today, wind speeds between 20 to 40 mph. Staying very breezing tonight, wind chills near the single digits.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 38; Low - 13. Sunny and windy today, wind speeds between 20 to 40 mph. Staying breezy tonight, wind chills in the single digits.

TRI-LAKES: High - 30s/40s; Low - 10s. Windy and chilly today, wind speeds between 20 to 40 mph. Staying breezy tonight with wind chills in the single digits.

PLAINS: High - 50s; Low - 33. Mild and sunny today, wind speeds between 20 to 40 mph. Staying breezy tonight with wind chills near the single digits.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s; Low - 10s/20s. Sunny and windy today, wind speeds between 20 to 40 mph. Staying windy tonight with wind chills near the single digits.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

There is no rain or snow in the forecast, just continued dry and windy conditions. The warmest air of the week will return Thursday and Friday with highs back to the 60s with a few 70s near Pueblo and into the plains.