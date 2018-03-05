Quantcast

Man involved in fatal semi accident on I-70 facing charges

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
DENVER -

A man is under arrest and facing charges after leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi in Denver Saturday night.  

Denver Police say the semi was heading eastbound on I-70 past I-25 when a pickup merged onto the highway. The trucks collided and at least one of the vehicles hit the guardrail at about 11:50 p.m. 

The semi burst into flames and the driver of the semi was killed. The driver of the pickup truck fled the accident on foot, but he was later arrested in southwest Denver. He is facing a vehicular homicide charge.

No information is available on either of the drivers involved as of yet. 

The eastbound lanes of I-70 near the I-25 interchange were closed for roughly 15-hours. The westbound lanes reopened earlier Sunday morning.

