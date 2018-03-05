Fort Carson operations normal today after fire

If you're headed in to Fort Carson this morning, there are no expected impacts to base activities after a grass fire forced numerous evacuations Sunday.

Four areas were threatened and less than 700 acres burned. Colonel Ron Fitch says seven agencies help to gain control of the fire.

Navajo Village, the Warrior Transition Battalion and the 10th Special Forces Complex were all ordered to evacuate as a precaution. Gate 5 was closed due to concerns about smoke inhalation, but has since reopened.

Fire staff cleared all Navajo Village homes and made sure there were no embers burning in any attics.

Staff will continue to patrol the area to make sure there are no flare-ups. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.