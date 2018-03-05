Sheriff's deputy helping Villanueva family after shooting

As the fundraisers continue for fallen Deputy Micah Flick and the other officers injured in last month's fatal shooting, one El Paso County deputy is working to make sure the innocent bystander struck by gunfire isn't forgotten.

Thomas Villanueva is now paralyzed below the waist. He was walking from his apartment to get food when he was shot.

Since the shooting happened, Lt. Bill Huffor has been in contact with Thomas's family, helping them every step of the way. He prayed with them the night of the shooting, provided comfort, and even helped arranged free lodging at the Antlers Hotel and Hampton Inn.

He said it was the least he could do.

"The main thing we wanted to do was offer our support for Thomas and his family," Huffor said. "Certainly, this was a tragic event for so many people, and Thomas was unfortunately part of that event."

Villanueva will soon begin treatment at a rehab facility. His family tells News 5 he is in good spirits and driven to walk again.