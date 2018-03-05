Sheriff's deputy helping Villanueva family after shooting

As the fundraisers continue for fallen Deputy Micah Flick and the other officers injured in last month's fatal shooting, one El Paso County deputy is working to make sure the innocent bystander struck by gunfire isn't forgotten.
Thomas Villanueva is now paralyzed below the waist. He was walking from his apartment to get food when he was shot.
Since the shooting happened, Lt. Bill Huffor has been in contact with Thomas's family, helping them every step of the way. He prayed with them the night of the shooting, provided comfort, and even helped arranged free lodging at the Antlers Hotel and Hampton Inn.
He said it was the least he could do.
"The main thing we wanted to do was offer our support for Thomas and his family," Huffor said. "Certainly, this was a tragic event for so many people, and Thomas was unfortunately part of that event."
Villanueva will soon begin treatment at a rehab facility. His family tells News 5 he is in good spirits and driven to walk again.
Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night.
Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl. Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night.
Fort Carson Fire, Emergency Personnel and local agencies are fighting a fire near Gate 5 and the Navajo Village housing area on post.
Fort Carson Fire, Emergency Personnel and local agencies are fighting a fire near Gate 5 and the Navajo Village housing area on post.
The Falcon Fire Department responded to 16000 Buggywhip Drive for a house fire that spread to grasses nearby.
The Falcon Fire Department responded to 16000 Buggywhip Drive for a house fire that spread to grasses nearby.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.