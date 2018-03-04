Mother arrested in death of Colorado man

An investigation into the death of a Colorado man over what authorities believe was an attempt to gain control of a family ranch has resulted in the arrest of the man's 68-year-old mother.



Deborah Sue Rudibaugh, of Parlin, was taken into custody Friday, a day after the arrest of 33-year-old Stephanie Jackson.



Investigators have accused Jackson of killing her 29-year-old brother, Jacob Henry Millison, in an attempt to gain control of the family's 700-acre ranch.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that Rudibaugh was being held without bond on several charges, including one count of first-degree murder after deliberation. It couldn't be immediately determined if she had an attorney.



Jackson faces a first-degree murder charge and as well as other charges. She was being held on $500,000 bond.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)