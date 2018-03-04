UCCS baseball bests Regis 6-5

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs baseball team closed out their four-game series against Regis with a 6-5 win on Sunday inside their new home, Mountain Lion Park.

After tying the game at two with a Zach Hall home run in the third, UCCS scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a three-run lead.

The Mountain Lions managed to hold on for the series win despite the Rangers scoring runs in the eighth and ninth inning to make things interesting.

Hall paced UCCS with three RBIs, which included his sixth home run of the season. Cody Norton had a pair of runs as well as an RBI and a stolen base.

On the mound, Bailey Hansen picked up his third win of the season after working six innings where he struck out five batters while maintaining his 3.00 ERA.

The win puts the Mountain Lions at 9-7 overall and 3-1 in the RMAC as they are set to travel west to take on Colorado Mesa this coming weekend.