DIA welcomes Red Gerard back to Colorado

Some Denver International Airport employees welcomed back Olympic gold medalist Redmond Gerard to Colorado.
Gerard is from Silverthorne and is the youngest snowboard Olympic gold medalist. He was returning home from Pyeongchang, South Korea as the Winter Olympic games have come to an end.
Two DIA employees welcomed Gerard with gifts and shared the photo to the airport's social media pages.
Gerard has been snowboarding since he was two, where his family decided to move to Breckenridge in 2008 so he could sharpen his skills on some fresh powder.
Early in February the town of Silverthorne changed their welcome sign to 'Goldthorne' in celebration of the Coloradan winning the gold.
There have been a total of nine athletes from Colorado who contributed to the 23 medals won by Team USA.
DEN employees give Olympic gold medalist @RedmondGerard a warm welcome home. Congrats Red and welcome back to Colorado! pic.twitter.com/0Bux4fynGX— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 5, 2018
Fort Carson Fire, Emergency Personnel and local agencies are fighting a fire near Gate 5 and the Navajo Village housing area on post.
The Falcon Fire Department responded to 16000 Buggywhip Drive for a house fire that spread to grasses nearby.
Denver Police have arrested the driver of a pickup truck believed to have caused a crash that claimed the life of a tractor-trailer driver early Sunday morning.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
