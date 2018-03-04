Air Force baseball snags 6-0 win over No. 17 Dallas Baptist

Air Force baseball defeated #17 Dallas Baptist 6-0 Sunday afternoon at Horner Ballpark in Dallas, Texas. Ryan Holloway and Jake Gilbert combined to toss a four-hit shutout to lift the Falcons to 2-8 on the season.

Senior shortstop Tyler Zabojnik went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, home run and three RBIs. Sophomore outfielder Ashton Easley also hit a key two-run homer for the Falcons, which had seven hits on the day.

Holloway (1-0) held Dallas Baptist to two hits over 6.2 innings pitched. The senior lefthander picked up the win with seven strikeouts. Gilbert relieved Holloway and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, striking out two.

Zabojnik homered in the first to give the Falcons an early lead. The Coppell, Texas, native doubled-in Drew Wiss in the third. Zabojnik drove in Air Force’s next run in the two-run fifth inning. Junior Nic Ready had a sac-fly RBI for the fourth run.

Easley connected for the two-run homer in the eighth to pad Air Force’s lead at 6-0.

Two hitters, Jameson Hannah and Garrett Wolforth had two hits each for all of Dallas Baptist’s hits. Peyton Sherlin (0-1) took the loss, pitching three innings.

Air Force returns to action Tuesday, hosting South Dakota State in a two-game midweek series at Falcon Field. Both Tuesday and Wednesday’s game start at 2 pm MT with free video stream and live stats.