Air Force baseball snags 6-0 win over No. 17 Dallas Baptist

Fort Carson Fire, Emergency Personnel and local agencies are fighting a fire near Gate 5 and the Navajo Village housing area on post.
The Falcon Fire Department responded to 16000 Buggywhip Drive for a house fire that spread to grasses nearby.
Denver Police have arrested the driver of a pickup truck believed to have caused a crash that claimed the life of a tractor-trailer driver early Sunday morning.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
