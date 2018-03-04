Fire Weather Watch Monday

Today's Forecast:
Large, sprawling Low Pressure drags a cold front across the region Sunday evening. Behind the front, Monday is a blustery, cooler day...with ragged fair weather clouds racing across our sky. Maybe Tuesday too. We bottom out, temp-wise, Tuesday night-Wed AM, and the warm up begins in earnest by Thursday.
Blustery winds for Monday...off and on in the teens and 20s-30mph in gusts. Fire Danger will still high Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 27. High - 52; Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight. Mixed sun & clouds, blustery cooler Monday.
PUEBLO: Low - 28. High - 55; Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight. Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler Monday.
CANON CITY: Low - 28. High - 54; Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight. Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler Monday.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 20. High - 38; Mostly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight. Mixed sun & clouds, blustery, colder Monday.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 21. High - 37; Mostly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight. Mixed sun & clouds, blustery, colder Monday.
PLAINS: Low - 30. High - 57; Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight. Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler Monday.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 31. High - 54; Partly cloudy (breezy) evening, clearing up overnight. Mostly sunny, breezy cooler, Monday.
NEXT WEATHER MAKER: There is no precipitation in the forecast through Friday, at least. Winds remain the issue, at least for Monday.
Fort Carson Fire, Emergency Personnel and local agencies are fighting a fire near Gate 5 and the Navajo Village housing area on post.
The Falcon Fire Department responded to 16000 Buggywhip Drive for a house fire that spread to grasses nearby.
Denver Police have arrested the driver of a pickup truck believed to have caused a crash that claimed the life of a tractor-trailer driver early Sunday morning.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
