Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House

Authorities have identified the man who fatally shot himself in front of the White House.
Police say it was 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess, recently of Maylene, Alabama, who approached the fence along the north side of the White House and fired several rounds from a handgun shortly before midday Saturday.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time, and the Secret Service says no member of the first family was at the White House then.
Authorities say none of the shots appeared to have been directed toward the White House.
An Auburn University spokesman told Al.com that Burgess graduated from the school in 2013. The newspaper reports that state records show for Burgess revealed no criminal history.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Fort Carson Fire, Emergency Personnel and local agencies are fighting a fire near Gate 5 and the Navajo Village housing area on post.
Denver Police have arrested the driver of a pickup truck believed to have caused a crash that claimed the life of a tractor-trailer driver early Sunday morning.
Falcon Fire Department is sending crews to N. Meridian Road in northeast Black Forest for a structure fire and a grass fire. News 5 is working to get more information.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
