Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House

Authorities have identified the man who fatally shot himself in front of the White House.



Police say it was 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess, recently of Maylene, Alabama, who approached the fence along the north side of the White House and fired several rounds from a handgun shortly before midday Saturday.



President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time, and the Secret Service says no member of the first family was at the White House then.



Authorities say none of the shots appeared to have been directed toward the White House.



An Auburn University spokesman told Al.com that Burgess graduated from the school in 2013. The newspaper reports that state records show for Burgess revealed no criminal history.

