Structure fire in northern Black Forest

The Falcon Fire Department has crews on scene at 16000 Buggywhip Drive for a house fire that has also spread to grasses nearby.

The home is in the northeastern Black Forest region, just south of the intersection of N. Meridian Rd and Hodgen Rd.

A helicopter view shows crews have been able to keep the fire limited to the home and small area of grass, where about one acre was burned.

Officials say there has been "significant damage" to the house, but no injuries reported.

Fire crews say they will be on scene for the next several hours putting out hotspots inside the house.

People are asked to avoid the area as multiple fire apparatus are on scene or on the way.

Southern Colorado is currently under a Red Flag Warning until this evening due to very dry conditions and high winds. Local fire departments request that you check an area for fire after seeing smoke before calling 911 to avoid tying up resources which are already working other incidents.

No outdoor burning is allowed under a Red Flag Warning.

FORECAST