Black Forest home sustains serious damage after fire

The Falcon Fire Department responded to 16000 Buggywhip Drive for a house fire that spread to grasses nearby Saturday.

The home is in the northeastern Black Forest region, just south of the intersection of N. Meridian Rd and Hodgen Rd.

A helicopter view shows crews have were able to keep the fire limited to the home and small area of grass, where about one acre was burned.

Officials say there has been "significant damage" to the house, but no injuries reported.

Fire crews remained on scene for the several hours putting out any hot spots inside the home.

Southern Colorado was under a Red Flag Warning for most of the weekend due to very dry conditions and high winds.

