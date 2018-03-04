Grass fire on Ft. Carson near housing units

(Above: LIVE feed from KOAA Photographer)

A grass fire on Ft. Carson property has led the post to request units and personnel from Colorado Springs.

The fire is close to Gate 5, along Highway 115. The winds are blowing the flames and smoke towards the center of the post.

Personnel are evacuating the medical barracks near Evans Army Community Hospital.

Housing units are threatened as the fire shifts with the wind.

Gate 5 is Titus Blvd or the gate closest to Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course.

So far, Colorado Springs Fire Department and Cimarron Hills Fire Department have sent to crews for mutual aide.

Southern Colorado is currently under a Red Flag Warning until this evening due to very dry conditions and high winds. Local fire departments request that you check an area for fire after seeing smoke before calling 911 to avoid tying up resources which are already working other incidents.

Multiple fire units are stationed at Rocky Top Resources for the second day of a fire within mulch piles on property near downtown Colorado Springs. STORY

There is also a large wildland fire to the north in Elbert County, just south of Kiowa which required the response of multiple departments. STORY

No outdoor burning is allowed under a Red Flag Warning.

FORECAST