Grass fire on Ft. Carson near housing units

(Above: LIVE feed from KOAA Photographer)
A grass fire on Ft. Carson property has led the post to request units and personnel from Colorado Springs.
The fire is close to Gate 5, along Highway 115. The winds are blowing the flames and smoke towards the center of the post.
Personnel are evacuating the medical barracks near Evans Army Community Hospital.
Housing units are threatened as the fire shifts with the wind.
Gate 5 is Titus Blvd or the gate closest to Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course.
So far, Colorado Springs Fire Department and Cimarron Hills Fire Department have sent to crews for mutual aide.
Southern Colorado is currently under a Red Flag Warning until this evening due to very dry conditions and high winds. Local fire departments request that you check an area for fire after seeing smoke before calling 911 to avoid tying up resources which are already working other incidents.
Multiple fire units are stationed at Rocky Top Resources for the second day of a fire within mulch piles on property near downtown Colorado Springs. STORY
There is also a large wildland fire to the north in Elbert County, just south of Kiowa which required the response of multiple departments. STORY
No outdoor burning is allowed under a Red Flag Warning.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed I-70 just east of I-25 near downtown Denver Sunday morning.
A man is dead after reports of a possible shooting near Yuma and Yampa a little before 1:00 a.m.. Police say they found the man dead in the street.Colorado Springs Major Crimes Unit is on the scene.
Fire crews remain on scene at Rocky Top Resources on E. Las Vegas Street for a fire that started in large mulch piles Saturday afternoon.
