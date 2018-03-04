Evacuees able to return home following grass fire at Fort Carson

Fort Carson Fire, emergency personnel and a number of local agencies worked all day Sunday in fighting a grass fire that spread quickly near housing on post.

The fire was near Gate 5 along Hwy 115, personnel from the Navajo Village Housing area, Warrior Transition Battalion and the 10th Special Forces Complex were evacuated due to smoke inhalation.

The Fort Carson Special Events Center was set up for evacuees, although no structures were officially threatened nor were any people in danger.

According to Fort Carson Garrison Commander, 400 people were affected by evacuation with 100 plus people having to take temporary shelter.

Evans Army Community Hospital also had to divert patients to civilian health care systems off post. Patients in need of care were asked to go to urgent care or emergency room centers off-post.

Officials say the heavy winds was a big factor in the fire, but fire crews were able to contain the fire before any serious damage was done.

This was just one of a number of fires reported throughout the weekend as Southern Colorado was under a Red Flag Warning due to high winds and dry conditions.

The fire is estimated under 700 acres, but officials say they don't anticipate it to spread anymore as crews had "active control of the fire."

Operations at Evans ACH resumed back to normal around 6:00 p.m. and all evacuees were cleared to return home a little after 7:00 p.m.

Crews say they will patrol the fire throughout the night to assure there are no flare ups and will reassess the size Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

