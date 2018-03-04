Evacuations in place for grass fire at Fort Carson

At 6:00 p.m. Fort Carson updated that Evans ACH is no longer diverting patients due to the fire, normal operations will resume.

As of 3:30 p.m. Evans Army Community Hospital is diverting patients to civilian health care systems. Patients in need of care are asked to go to an off-post urgent care center or emergency room.

Fort Carson Fire, Emergency Personnel and local agencies are fighting a grass fire near Gate 5 and the Navajo Village housing area on post.

Fort Carson says as a precaution, personnel from the Navajo Village Housing area, Warrior Transition Battalion and the 10th Special Forces Complex are being evacuated due to smoke inhalation.

According to Fort Carson Garrison Commander, 400 people have been affected by evacuation with 100 plus people taking temporary shelter.

As of 2:50 p.m. no structures are being threatened nor are any personnel in danger. The Fort Carson Special Events Center is being set up for evacuees.

The winds are still blowing northeast as flames are active.

The fire is estimated at under 700 acres, but officials say they don't anticipate it to spread anymore as crews have "active control of the fire."

Personnel were initially evacuating the medical barracks near Evans Army Community Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Above: Raw feed from KOAA Photojournalist Ryan Mutch)

Southern Colorado is currently under a Red Flag Warning until this evening due to very dry conditions and high winds. Local fire departments request that you check an area for fire after seeing smoke before calling 911 to avoid tying up resources which are already working other incidents.

Multiple fire units are stationed at Rocky Top Resources for the second day of a fire within mulch piles on property near downtown Colorado Springs. STORY

There is also a large wildland fire to the north in Elbert County, just south of Kiowa which required the response of multiple departments. STORY

No outdoor burning is allowed under a Red Flag Warning.

FORECAST