Large wildland fire spreading south of Kiowa

A large wildland fire in Elbert County is visible from northeastern El Paso County and the Denver metro area.

The fire is south of Kiowa near CR 45 and CR 118. It is being called the Forest Ridge Fire.

Fire Departments from other counties have personnel on site. South Metro Fire Rescue is sending a total of 9 units to assist.

Evacuations are in place for the area south of CR 118 to CR 102. Pre-evacuation status is in place north of CR 118.

So far multiple homes and outbuildings have been lost to the fire.

#ForestRidgeFire 3 mile evacuation from North and East of 28760 Cr 45. @kiowafire Several homes and outbuildings have been lost. Wind is the major challenge currently and will be throughout afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Fyl8rqtAWx — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) March 4, 2018

@Elizabeth_Fire is assisting @kiowafire on a 343 acre brush fire. 3 structure involved 30% containment pic.twitter.com/TaniD8WnQQ — Elizabeth Fire (@Elizabeth_Fire) March 4, 2018

Southern Colorado is currently under a Red Flag Warning until this evening due to very dry conditions and high winds.

Local fire departments request that you check an area for fire after seeing smoke before calling 911 to avoid tying up resources which are already working other incidents.

Multiple fire units are stationed at Rocky Top Resources for the second day of a fire within mulch piles on property near downtown Colorado Springs. STORY

There is also a grass fire on Ft. Carson property just east of Highway 115 at Gate 5. STORY

No outdoor burning is allowed under a Red Flag Warning.

