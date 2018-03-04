Forest Ridge Fire destroys homes south of Kiowa

The Forest Ridge Fire in Elbert County was visible from northeastern El Paso County and the Denver metro area.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office and a number of fire agencies have been working the fire near County Road 118 and County Road 45, south of Kiowa.

According to a release, the fire started around 10:15 a.m. Sunday and spread rapidly due to the very dry conditions and high winds.

#ForestRidgeFire update. 90% contained. 5 residences & 4 outbuildings lost. Approximately 375 acres affected. Crews from multiple agencies working together to battle fire in windy conditions. Evacuation being lifted for areas North of 118 and East of 49. pic.twitter.com/LvpLx9qZ8P — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) March 4, 2018

Approximately 375 acres have burned, but the fire is about 90 percent contained as of 2:35 p.m.

Officials say three homes have been lost to the blaze, along with four barns, but no reports of any injuries or loss of livestock.

Evacuations are in place between Maul Road and County Road 45. from Hwy 85 to County Road 118. Pre-evacuations are in place for residences between County Road 41 and Maul Road, and south of County Road 110 to County Road 102.

However some evacuations in the area have been lifted.

Elbert County Sheriff Heap says the county fairgrounds are open and ready for evacuees, including people and animals.

#ForestRidgeFire 3 mile evacuation from North and East of 28760 Cr 45. @kiowafire Several homes and outbuildings have been lost. Wind is the major challenge currently and will be throughout afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Fyl8rqtAWx — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) March 4, 2018

@Elizabeth_Fire is assisting @kiowafire on a 343 acre brush fire. 3 structure involved 30% containment pic.twitter.com/TaniD8WnQQ — Elizabeth Fire (@Elizabeth_Fire) March 4, 2018

Southern Colorado is currently under a Red Flag Warning until this evening due to very dry conditions and high winds.

Local fire departments request that you check an area for fire after seeing smoke before calling 911 to avoid tying up resources which are already working other incidents.

Multiple fire units are stationed at Rocky Top Resources for the second day of a fire within mulch piles on property near downtown Colorado Springs. STORY

There is also a grass fire on Ft. Carson property just east of Highway 115 at Gate 5. STORY

No outdoor burning is allowed under a Red Flag Warning.

