Gun shop owners say sales slump continues despite control debate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gun store owners say the so-called "Trump slump" in sales has continued despite renewed calls for controls after the massacre at a Florida high school last month.
Sales of firearms slowed dramatically after the election of Republican Donald Trump as president in 2016 allayed fears of a Democratic crackdown on gun owners.
David Dobransky runs a small gun store in North Canton, Ohio. He says the day after Trump's election, it was as if someone turned off a faucet. Sales have slumped since then, and nothing has changed recently.
In Rapid City, South Dakota, things are back to normal at Rapid-Fire Firearms after panic buying under President Barack Obama.
Gun makers Sturm, Ruger and American Outdoor Brands have both seen their stocks plunge since Trump was elected.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
A man is dead after reports of a possible shooting near Yuma and Yampa a little before 1:00 a.m.. Police say they found the man dead in the street.Colorado Springs Major Crimes Unit is on the scene.
A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed I-70 just east of I-25 near downtown Denver Sunday morning.
Fire crews remain on scene at Rocky Top Resources on E. Las Vegas Street for a fire that started in large mulch piles Saturday afternoon.
