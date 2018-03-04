CSPD looking for driver who fled shooting scene

A gunfight in northeast Colorado Springs has police still searching for one suspect who fled from officers early Saturday evening.

A witness called 911 after seeing two men open fire on a white Dodge Durango near the intersection of Hancock Ave and Westmoreland Road, in the middle of a neighborhood.

The Durango was able to get out of the area quickly and it is unknown if anyone in the SUV was injured. Right after the shooting, the witness followed the shooting suspects from the neighborhood while on the phone with police.

Officers found the car in traffic on Wahsatch Avenue and tried to get the driver to stop. During a pursuit the passenger of the car jumped out in attempt run away.

Colorado Springs Police say they were able to capture the passenger, 38-year-old Daniel Lovato, who was carrying a pistol and narcotics.

The driver avoided police as they captured Lovato. However, the abandoned car was found not too far away in the 600 block North Royer. A search for the second suspect by a K9 unit was unsuccessful.

CSPD has identified the driver as Robert Lamont. A warrant is out for his arrest on charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, felony vehicular eluding, and narcotics.

Photos of Lovata and Lamont are not yet available from the police department.