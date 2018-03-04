Fundraiser for Flick family at The Coffee Exchange

A fundraiser will happen downtown for the family of fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah.

At The Coffee Exchange (526 S. Tejon Street) you can get biscuits with sausage gravy, served with a fried egg and a meat of your choice for just $10.

Doors open at 7 a.m. with food service beginning at 9 a.m. The Live Blues Music and Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Bunch will take place until 7 p.m.

The event features live music. 30% of all proceeds will go to the Flick family.

Deputy Micah Flick was killed on March 5 during an auto theft investigation in Colorado Springs. He's survived by his wife, Rachael, and their 7-year-old twins.

If you would like to donate directly, visit the El Paso County Sheriff's Office website - here

