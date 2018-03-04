Fires still burning in mulch piles along E. Las Vegas St.

Fire crews remain on scene at Rocky Top Resources on E. Las Vegas Street for a fire that started in large mulch piles Saturday afternoon.

Crews used construction equipment to spread around the mulch for the firefight, alongside foam to avoid any flareups.

Smoke will still be visible from the site near the MLK Bypass and I-25 just south of downtown Colorado Springs.

Avoid E. Las Vegas Street as fire crews have water lines running across the road to assist in their efforts.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, El Paso County Wildland Fire, Stratmoor Hills Fire Department and the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department battled the blazes. It is expected to take at least 2 days to ensure all the fire is out.

As we remain under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in Southern Colorado be sure to avoid any outdoor burning to avoid causing more situations requiring firefighters' attention.

Forecast: Weather Alert Day: Red Flag in effect

There are no hydrants within the property causing crews to truck in water. Colorado Springs Firefighters say the fire started in one mulch pile and spread to two others.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



