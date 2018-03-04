Pickup driver arrested for crash that killed truck driver on I-70

Fort Carson Fire, Emergency Personnel and local agencies are fighting a fire near Gate 5 and the Navajo Village housing area on post.
Denver Police have arrested the driver of a pickup truck believed to have caused a crash that claimed the life of a tractor-trailer driver early Sunday morning.
Falcon Fire Department is sending crews to N. Meridian Road in northeast Black Forest for a structure fire and a grass fire. News 5 is working to get more information.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
