Pickup driver arrested for crash that killed truck driver on I-70

Denver Police have arrested the driver of a pickup truck believed to have caused a crash that claimed the life of a tractor-trailer driver early Sunday morning.

The crash resulted in the tractor-trailer bursting into flames, killing the driver.

All of I-70 east of I-25 was closed for several hours during the investigation and cleanup efforts.

CDOT is working to repair damage to guardrails along the highway.

According to Denver Police, the driver of the pickup fled the scene only to be found later in Denver. The driver faces a charge of vehicular homicide.