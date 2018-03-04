Fiery semi accident kills one person and closes I-70 in Denver

One person is dead and I-70 just east of I-25 near downtown Denver is closed this morning. A semi and another vehicle were involved in the crash on eastbound I-70 at Brighton Blvd. a little before 12:30 a.m.

The semi burst into flames moments later. The Denver Police are investigating the cause of the crash. CDOT is working to repair damage to guardrails along the highway. The intestate is expected to be closed for the majority of the morning.

The identity of the person killed in the accident has not been released and there is no estimated time set for reopening the highway.