Man found dead in street near Yuma St. and Yampa St.

A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed I-70 just east of I-25 near downtown Denver Sunday morning.
A fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle closed I-70 just east of I-25 near downtown Denver Sunday morning.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
A man is dead after reports of a possible shooting near Yuma and Yampa a little before 1:00 a.m.. Police say they found the man dead in the street.Colorado Springs Major Crimes Unit is on the scene.
A man is dead after reports of a possible shooting near Yuma and Yampa a little before 1:00 a.m.. Police say they found the man dead in the street.Colorado Springs Major Crimes Unit is on the scene.
Fire crews are fighting a mulch pile fire at Rocky Top Resources on E. Las Vegas Street.
Fire crews are fighting a mulch pile fire at Rocky Top Resources on E. Las Vegas Street.