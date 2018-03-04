Man found dead after shooting

A man is dead after reports of a possible shooting near Yuma and Yampa. Police say they found the man dead in the street. Police are on the scene currently. Yampa is closed at Circle.
A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.
Fire crews are fighting a mulch pile fire at Rocky Top Resources on E. Las Vegas Street.
A couple in California is facing charges after their three children were found living in a box. Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico were in court Friday on three felony counts of child abuse.
