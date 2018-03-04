Quantcast

Man found dead after shooting

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A man is dead after reports of a possible shooting near Yuma and Yampa a little before 1:00 a.m.. Police say they found the man dead in the street.Colorado Springs Major Crimes Unit is on the scene.

Police are advising drivers that streets in the area will be closed throughout the morning. Yampa is closed at Circle right now.

The shooting is being investigated currently and police are waiting for coroner. The man's age or identity is unknown at this time.

