Man pleads guilty to fatal marijuana robbery in Denver

A man charged in a fatal shooting during a botched marijuana robbery in Denver has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.



The Denver Post reports 33-year-old Joshua Binns entered his plea Friday and faces up to 48 years in prison for the Nov. 8, 2016, death of 50-year-old Charles Polzin. Three other defendants pleaded guilty Tuesday to various robbery charges.



Prosecutors say Polzin came into a large amount of marijuana that he wanted to sell and reached out to one of the defendants on Facebook, asking if she was interested.



He and his son drove from their home in Loveland to meet the defendants in Denver, where Binns pulled a .40-caliber handgun and began firing. Polzin died at the scene, and his son was seriously injured.



All four defendants are set to be sentenced April 20.

