Manitou Springs community gathers to put a stop to ongoing problem

A group of volunteers, city workers and the Manitou Springs Mayor gathered to put a stop to an ongoing issue in a unique part of the town.

Vandalism and graffiti has been an ongoing issue in Rainbow Falls, some locally even refer to the waterfall as 'graffiti falls.'

Mayor of Manitou Springs Ken Jaray decided enough is enough and asked people to come help in cleaning up the area Saturday. At least a dozen volunteers, along with city workers and Mayor Jaray busted out some brushes and scrubbed the rocks using a non-toxic environmentally friendly cleaner.

"First you've got to spray it. You've got to make sure you get into it. We have big brushes, we have a little more smaller brushes and we have ones that get into little crevices," said a volunteer.

Some heavy artillery was also used as power washers helped clean some of the rock face. The main area cleaned was along Serpentine Road to Rainbow Falls.

The group worked most of the afternoon making a great deal of progress. Mayor Jaray says he understands that people want to express themselves, but shouldn't be doing it in our natural environment.

"All of us have a responsibility I think to keep our city awesome, wonderful and beautiful. All the people that come, they come here for that reason, that it is such a special place and graffiti really has no place, at least this type," said a volunteer.

Although this was the local mayor's initiative, the community believes in keeping this area clean and will continue to have cleanup sessions as needed.